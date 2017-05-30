Several Richmond-area Chipotle restaurants affected by data breach

Several Richmond-area Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants were affected by the data breach that involved Chipotle restaurants across the country.

The hack affected the company’s credit card system from March 24 through April 18, Chipotle CEO Jack Hartung said. The chain said hackers used malware to steal customers' payment data from most of its restaurants over the three-week period.

Stolen data included account numbers and verification codes.

Chipotle says it does not know how many cards or customers were affected.

Here is a list of the restaurants that were affected in the Richmond area:

Short Pump Town Center - 11728 West Broad Street - March 24 to April 18

9200 Stony Point Parkway, Space 146 - March 25 to April 18

8955 Staples Mill Road - March 26 to April 18

810 West Grace Street - March 25 to April 18

7106 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite A - March 26 to April 18

7000 Forest Avenue, Suite 900 - March 27 to April 18

4930 West Broad Street - March 24 to April 18

11440 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite F - March 28 to April 18

10 North Nansemond Street, Tenant D - March 26 to April 18

13300 Rittenhouse Drive, March 25 to April 18

1901 Southpark Boulevard, March 26 to April 18

2423 West Hundred Road, March 26 to April 18

Click here to see the list of stores that were affected in other states.

