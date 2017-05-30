Blackhawk Wrestling community to hold vigil for Special Agent Walter

The Blackhawk Wrestling community in Powhatan will be holding a vigil for Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter.

The vigil will be held in the parking lot of the Blackhawk Gym on Tuesday, May 30 at 7:30 p.m. The gym is located at 2515 Anderson Highway.

Attendees are asked to park in the parking lot of the shopping center located at the corner of Dorset Road and Anderson Highway.

The dress code is casual, but attendees are encouraged to wear "Powhatan Black and Orange," according to the Be Like MIKE Facebook page. Attendees are also encouraged to bring black, orange, and blue balloons, which will be released during the vigil.

Also, the Blackhawk Westling family will be having a private meeting at 5:45 p.m. with grief counselors on hand. This is not open to the public.

Walter was the founder of Blackhawk Wrestling.

