Blackhawk Wrestling community holds vigil for Special Agent Walter

The Blackhawk Wrestling community in Powhatan held a vigil for Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter.

The vigil was held in the parking lot of the Blackhawk Gym on Tuesday, May 30 at 7:30 p.m. The gym is located at 2515 Anderson Highway.

Attendees were encouraged to wear "Powhatan Black and Orange," according to the Be Like MIKE Facebook page. Attendees were also encouraged to bring black, orange, and blue balloons, which will be released during the vigil.

Also, the Blackhawk Westling family had a private meeting at 5:45 p.m. with grief counselors on hand.

Walter was the founder of Blackhawk Wrestling.

