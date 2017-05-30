Man charged in Lake Anna boating crash

A man has been charged in a boating crash that sent a woman to the hospital.

This happened on Sunday, May 28 between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., according to officials. Game and Inland Fisheries says two people were in a boat on Lake Anna when they hit land on the Spotsylvania side. Officials say the boat was propelled about 20 yards onto land before it came to rest.

A woman was transported to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries.

The owner and operator of the boat, Paul Bevard, 32, had minor injuries, refused medical treatment, and was not taken to the hospital.

Bevard is charged with reckless operation of a watercraft.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

