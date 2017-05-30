Man injured in Chesterfield crash dies

Chesterfield police confirmed on Tuesday that a man passed away after a crash earlier this month.

Officers say John C. Phillips, 35, was driving a 2013 Toyota SUV in the 8100 block of Iron Bridge Road around 6:03 p.m. on Thursday, May 18. He ran off the road and hit a tree and was transported to Chippenham Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Phillips died on May 24, but police confirmed his death on Tuesday, May 30.

Officers are still investigating what led to this crash.

