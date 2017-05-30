Man injured in Chesterfield crash dies

Chesterfield police confirmed on Tuesday that a man passed away after a crash earlier this month.More >>
Chesterfield police confirmed on Tuesday that a man passed away after a crash earlier this month.More >>
Chesterfield Police have charged a man who was found seriously injured outside of a Days Inn with the murder of his wife.More >>
Chesterfield Police have charged a man who was found seriously injured outside of a Days Inn with the murder of his wife.More >>
One person was found dead and another person was found with life-threatening injuries at a Chesterfield hotel on Thursday afternoon.More >>
One person was found dead and another person was found with life-threatening injuries at a Chesterfield hotel on Thursday afternoon.More >>
The ramp from Pocahontas Parkway to southbound I-95 was closed for several hours Friday morning after a truck carrying 79,000 pounds of mulch crashed.More >>
The ramp from Pocahontas Parkway to southbound I-95 was closed for several hours Friday morning after a truck carrying 79,000 pounds of mulch crashed.More >>
Coyote sightings are becoming more frequent as spring turns to summer. NBC12 has tracked several accounts of coyote encounters in recent days, most recently south of the river and into Chesterfield.More >>
Coyote sightings are becoming more frequent as spring turns to summer. NBC12 has tracked several accounts of coyote encounters in recent days, most recently south of the river and into Chesterfield.More >>