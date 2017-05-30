Woman charged after deadly Stafford house fire that killed husband

A woman faces several charges after setting her home on fire earlier this month, says the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Lisa Bartosch is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and arson. Investigators say on May 1, the 52-year-old woman set fire to the home on Devonshire Lane.

Investigators say a few days after Lisa Bartosch was incarcerated, her husband, 51-year-old Scott Michael Bartosch Jr., died from injuries he suffered in the fire. The Sheriff's Office says additional charges are coming.

