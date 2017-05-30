13-year-old dies after drowning in pool in Fredericksburg

A 13-year-old girl has died at the hospital after drowning in a pool in Frederickburg.

Emergency crews responded to the Camden Hills Apartment Complex on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. to find a lifeguard performing CPR on the victim. The girl was taken to a nearby hospital, then transported by helicopter to VCU Medical Center.

The girl was pronounced dead on Monday.

Police are investigating what led to the drowning. The victim's name has not been released at this time.

