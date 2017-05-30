6 injured after tractor-trailer crash blocks all lanes of I-95S near I-85

All lanes of I-95 southbound are closed near I-85 after a tractor-trailer crash.

Police say a car struck the tractor-trailer in the northbound lane, causing the tractor-trailer to hit the Jersey wall and roll over it, blocking all southbound lanes.

Six people were in the cab of the tractor-trailer. Five were transported to the hospital. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. The driver of the vehicle that hit the tractor-trailer was also transported to the hospital. All the injuries are non-life-threatening.

The tractor-trailer was hauling 36,000 pounds of watermelons.

Police say HazMat crews were called to the scene for a fuel leak. The leak has shut down the left northbound lane.

Expect delays in the area. Police say charges are pending.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12