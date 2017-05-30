Witness: Man shot near bus stop on E. Broad Street

Police are on the scene of a shooting in Richmond.

It happened in the 300 block of E. Broad Street, at a bus stop near the Broadway Market Place.

Witness Veronica Wyatt says she heard gunshots and passers by scattered from in front of where the victim was shot. She says a man was shot in his upper torso, and she applied her jacket to the victim to stop his bleeding.

According to police, the call came in at 10:18 a.m. for a shooting on E. Broad at 3rd St. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are calling this an isolated incident, but they have not released any information about the cause or any suspects at this time.

We have a crew at the scene and will bring you more information as details are made available.

