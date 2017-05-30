RVA Parenting: Woman says #RVARocks was just what she needed

Amber Seay found one of the NBC12 rocks that was hidden last week. (Source: Amber Seay)

If you follow Sarah Bloom on Facebook, you may have picked up on a fun little project we're working on -- painting and hiding rocks all over Richmond as part of #RVARocks.

A story behind one of those rocks that have been found is priceless -- it's all about someone getting just the message they needed, in the moment they needed it.

And we were so excited to be a part of it.

One of our friends here at NBC12, Tina, painted a beautiful peacock -- you know, for NBC -- and another co-worker hid it in Midlothian.

Well, Amber Seay found it with her daughter, Lilyana. And it stopped them in their tracks -- Amber said peacocks remind her of her mom, who passed away.

And this beautiful rock moved her to tears and said that it was just what she needed that morning.

There are still tons of rocks to find, and we hope each one touches someone just as much.

And if you find ours, you might also get to come in for a studio tour or talk with a member of our team:

The NBC12 team will keep hiding rocks all week!

