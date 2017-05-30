RVA Parenting: Pottery painting, tips for baby carriers and more

Blogger Sarah Wade has a list of weekly activities for moms who have children of a variety of ages. The purpose of her list is to encourage social

interaction for children that stay home and moms that might feel home bound or are discouraged for various reasons to venture out on their own.



Week of May 29th



Activity of the Week: Pottery Painting at All Fired Up



One of our favorite things to do is to go paint pottery; I usually try to take my girls when a holiday is approaching. With Father’s Day around the corner, a hand painted item would be a great gift idea for dad and a fun experience for your little ones. With an adult helping this would be appropriate for kids of all ages.

All Fired Up is my favorite place for this activity, they have a large studio that can accommodate a play group and there is enough space to bring in a stroller without feeling like you are going knock over a shelf of breakables. You are only required to pay for the item you paint, there is no studio fee

and there are a variety of pieces to choose from and different price points, so this is something that can fit almost any budget.

Even if you cant make it out in time for a Fathers Day gift, this is a great indoor option for rainy or super hot days this summer!



Quick Tip: Ask about discounts for ACAC members and other companies and affiliations.

Picking the right “on the go gear” ...

When you are a mom on the go making sure you are equipped with the right tools will make being out and about easier and will make doing things outside of your comfort zone more accessible.

Strollers

When I became pregnant with my first daughter I immediately started a registry and was quick to add an adorable stroller with matching pack n play, and high chair. Now almost 4 years and 2 kids later I have lived and learned that this was not the smartest move. If you are preparing to be a first time parent or you are looking to buy some baby gear here are a few suggestions so you can get a little more bang for your buck on your stroller purchase and help you to avoid having a fleet of strollers in your garage.



Tip 1: Look for a stroller with all terrain tires, this way you will be all set whether you want to stroll into All Fired Up or go for a walk around the park. You can find strollers with good tires at a variety of different price points, if you can find one that is actually an all terrain stroller then that’s even better! The Baby Jogger GT strollers are a great example of this.

Tip 2: Don’t get stuck on the idea that you have to buy the stroller that goes with your car seat. Most strollers have adapters that can allow you to click your car seat into your stroller. It might seem tempting to buy the set, but you will want to make sure that both car seat and stroller are the right fit for you. If you buy them separately you will be able to have a stroller and car seat that is tailored to your needs. It is normally not a huge difference in price buy separate vs. as a set.

Tip 3: Think about whether you will need a double stroller in the near future. If the answer is yes, then you might want to consider buying a single stroller that has the ability to add another seat to it. This way you can easily switch between single and double stroller and you will save a bundle, those double strollers are not cheap!



Baby Carriers

With my first daughter I didn’t do any baby wearing, we owned a baby carrier and it was only used a handful of times. With my second daughter the carrier became a major necessity, she would spend hours in the carrier and I still use the carrier regularly now that she is over a year now. Baby carriers are an investment, like the strollers the good ones do not come cheap. They are also a very personal purchase. Picking the right carrier will depend on your size, the size of your partner, the size of your baby, and whether or not you need special support for your back or neck. There are a lot of factors to take into consideration. Here are a couple tips for picking the right carrier:



Tip 1: Read the spec. sheets, the waist size is going to be the first thing to look at. The carrier that I like best, The Beco Gemini, is great for an average to larger waist. If you are a very petite person then you will probably have a hard time making the waist tight enough in this carrier. You will also want to consider your partners size or anyone else that will be using it regularly.

Another thing to look for is the weight limits, you will want to check to make sure your baby is large enough for the carrier; some carriers require an infant insert. Also, if you know that you will want to wear your child beyond year one, you will want to make sure you purchase a carrier that allows you to safely and comfortably carry an older child.

Tip 2: Ask around, getting feed back from other parents and from reading reviews is very important. This will be the best way to see and hear the pros and cons of each carrier. It’s important to get multiple options, if you go out and buy a carrier based only on that fact that your best friend loves theirs you run a high risk of it not working out and you will be stuck with a carrier that you don’t like.

Try to ask around and if you don’t know a lot of people with carriers reading online reviews will do the same thing. Look for people who have different body types, use the carrier for different things, and look for a variety of ages. By doing these things you will be able to make the best educated decision on your carrier purchase.

