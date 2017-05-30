Tractor-trailer crash causes delays on I-85 in Dinwiddie - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Tractor-trailer crash causes delays on I-85 in Dinwiddie

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
Crash on I-85. (Source: bkuscsik/Twitter) Crash on I-85. (Source: bkuscsik/Twitter)
DINWIDDIE, VA (WWBT) -

A tractor-trailer crash caused delays on southbound I-85 in Dinwiddie on Tuesday morning. 

The crash occurred at mile marker 47, one mile south of DeWitt.

An NBC12 viewer posted photos to Twitter that shows a tractor trailer truck off the road and debris in the roadway. 

At one point, the crash shut down both lanes of the road. One of the lanes reopened around 9:30 a.m.

