Tractor-trailer crash causes delays on I-85 in Dinwiddie

A tractor-trailer crash caused delays on southbound I-85 in Dinwiddie on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at mile marker 47, one mile south of DeWitt.

An NBC12 viewer posted photos to Twitter that shows a tractor trailer truck off the road and debris in the roadway.

At one point, the crash shut down both lanes of the road. One of the lanes reopened around 9:30 a.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: All south lanes closed I-85 South near Dewitt following a tractor-trailer crash. Use Route 1. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/qxKAwOubJ8 — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) May 30, 2017

