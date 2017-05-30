A hilarious take on the fidget spinner

A top White House communications staffer resigned as President Donald Trump considers overhauling his White House staff over frustrations that his team is struggling to contain the burgeoning crisis involving...More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
A tractor-trailer crash caused delays on southbound I-85 in Dinwiddie on Tuesday morning.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The man fought against the would-be robber, holding her for several minutes until deputies arrived.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.More >>
White House communications director Michael Dubke has resigned.More >>
A top White House communications staffer resigned as President Donald Trump considers overhauling his White House staff over frustrations that his team is struggling to contain the burgeoning crisis involving...More >>
Lapeatra Stafford says Willie Corey Godbolt knocked on her door around midnight Sunday, pointed a gun at her, and forced her to take him to his next crime scene.More >>
