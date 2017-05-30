A hilarious take on the fidget spinner

NBC12 Meteorologist Andrew Freiden saw the fidget spinner craze take over his household this spring, and decided to teach the next generation of playing games with whatever you can find in the junk drawer.

He’s got a point, and people are loving this "infomercial" over on his Facebook page!

