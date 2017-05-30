Man suffers life-threatening injuries in South Richmond stabbing - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in South Richmond stabbing

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a South Richmond stabbing late Monday. 

Police say the victim was rushed to VCU Medical Center after being stabbed several times on Kenyon Avenue. 

Investigators say the victim may know the suspect, but so far no arrests have been made. 

