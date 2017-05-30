Suspected killer of Special Agent Walter makes first court appearance

The man suspected of shooting and killing Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter made his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

Travis A. Ball, 27, appeared by video and was arraigned on charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said Saturday that more charges are pending.

Walter died after police say he was shot Friday night during a city-state partnership program in Mosby Court.

A Richmond Police officer and Walter observed a silver Chevrolet Cobalt pull up to the curb in the 1900 block of Redd Street. The officer and Walter pulled in behind the Cobalt and walked up to the car to start a conversation as part of a consensual encounter.

As the Richmond Police Officer was talking with the driver, Walter approached the passenger side where Ball was seated. Police say that within moments, a single shot rang out and Ball -- who is from Richmond -- was running from the car on foot.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and was detained by Richmond Police.

Ball remained on the run throughout the night and early Saturday, and was arrested at a residence at Northumberland shortly after 6 a.m.

Ball has a criminal history, including being found guilty of obstructing justice and assault and battery in 2014.

He is expected back in court on July 13.

