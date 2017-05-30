Man shot in back in Randolph neighborhood

A man was shot in the back in the Randolph neighborhood. (Source: NBC12)

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries early Tuesday after a shooting in the Randolph neighborhood.

Richmond Police received a call for random gunfire just after midnight. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot in the back inside a house on Claiborne Street.

NBC12 crews spotted a car near the scene riddled with bullets, but police are not saying if that car is related to the shooting.

There are currently no suspects in the shooting. The victim is expected to be OK.

