Man shot in back in Randolph neighborhood

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a South Richmond stabbing late Monday.More >>
A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a South Richmond stabbing late Monday.More >>
A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries early Tuesday after a shooting in the Randolph neighborhood.More >>
A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries early Tuesday after a shooting in the Randolph neighborhood.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Richmond police make an arrest, after a child was hit by a car Monday night.More >>
Richmond police make an arrest, after a child was hit by a car Monday night.More >>
Virginia State Police says since Friday's fatal shooting, there has been an outpouring of sympathy for Special Agent Michael Walter's family.More >>
Virginia State Police says since Friday's fatal shooting, there has been an outpouring of sympathy for Special Agent Michael Walter's family.More >>