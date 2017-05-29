Dozens gather to honor special agent Walter in Mosby Court

President Donald Trump is set to lay a wreath and deliver his first Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
President Donald Trump is set to lay a wreath and deliver his first Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
The life and legacy of slain President John F. Kennedy will be celebrated on the day he would have turned 100.More >>
The life and legacy of slain President John F. Kennedy will be celebrated on the day he would have turned 100.More >>
We're still following several tributes to Virginia State Police Special agent Michael Walter. The community came together on Redd Street not from where he was gunned down.More >>
We're still following several tributes to Virginia State Police Special agent Michael Walter. The community came together on Redd Street not from where he was gunned down. They were there to pray and honor a man who just wanted to make that community safe.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Richmond police make an arrest, after a child was hit by a car Monday night.More >>
Richmond police make an arrest, after a child was hit by a car Monday night.More >>