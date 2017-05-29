Dozens gather to honor special agent Walter in Mosby Court

We're still following several tributes to Virginia State Police Special agent Michael Walter. The community came together on Redd Street not from where he was gunned down. They were there to pray and honor a man who just wanted to make that community safe.



Dozens of people including law enforcement, families and neighbors gather on Redd Street in Mosby Court.



"We ask for your forgiveness," said councilwoman Ellen Robertson, 6th district. "We express our apologies for the life that has been taken."



It's just a few steps away from the very spot Virginia State Police special agent Michael Walter was gunned down.

"This is where he worked," said Charles Willis, United Communities Against Crime. "This is where he cared about us!"



And on Monday the crowd learned that the 18 year vet volunteered to be there Friday night.

"Mike's courage and dedication despite that risk will serve as example for all of us in law enforcement as we work together to make Virginia a safer place to live," said Captain Tim Ring, special agent Walter's supervisor.



Now city leaders call for unity and change and hope that this man's life was not taken in vain.

"Take a look around. Take a look at these young people. They're scared. They're unsure," deputy chief Steve Drew added.



But that fear will not over power 11-year-old Diamond McLean who is growing up in Mosby Court.

"He tried to help all of us just get this community in the right place," said McLean.

The little girl tells the crowd, she wants more police on her streets.



"I think it will decrease the shootings and arguing and fighting like that," said McLean to NBC12 reporter Ashley Monfort. "What's it like being a kid and hearing that and seeing that?" we ask. "Terrible. I shouldn't have to grow up here,"says McLean.



And in a place where children hear gun shots regularly, song fills the air and blue and black balloons are released to honor a man who gave the ultimate sacrifice.



