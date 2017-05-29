Police arrest driver after 7-year-old is hit by car

Richmond police make an arrest, after a child was hit by a car Monday night.

Investigators tell NBC12 a 7-year-old was hit on the 1900 block of Idlewood Avenue around 7:40 p.m. Few details about what lead up to the incident were released.

Police say the driver of the car involved was arrested and charged with driving while suspended, and felony hit and run.

The 7-year-old was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to recover.

