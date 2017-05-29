Funeral arrangements finalized for Special Agent Walter

Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Richmond on Friday.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Powhatan High School at 1800 Judes Ferry Road.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, also at the high school.

A reception will be held at the school for those in attendance immediately following the service.

The internment will be a private graveside service.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12