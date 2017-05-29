Funeral arrangements finalized for Special Agent Walter - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Funeral arrangements finalized for Special Agent Walter

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
POWHATAN, VA (WWBT) -

Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Richmond on Friday.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Powhatan High School at 1800 Judes Ferry Road.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, also at the high school.

A reception will be held at the school for those in attendance immediately following the service.

The internment will be a private graveside service. 

