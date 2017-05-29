Funeral arrangements finalized for Special Agent Walter

Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Richmond on Friday.More >>
The Bowling Green Volunteer Fire Department says one of its firefighters -- Brent Johnson -- died this weekend after a serious crash on May 25.More >>
The community is mourning and remembering a Virginia State Police Special Agent who was killed in the line of duty, Friday night.More >>
The Louisa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man, who was recently added to their most wanted page.More >>
Two people face charges related to the accidental shooting a 4-year-old boy in Orange County earlier this month.More >>
