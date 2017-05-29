Silent run honors fallen military, special agent

Dozens of people participated in Monday's silent run from VCU to the War Memorial. (Source: NBC12)

Dozens of people participated in a silent run on Memorial Day to honor fallen military members.

The run started at the Siegel Center and went 1.4 miles to the Virginia War Memorial. All who participated wore white shirts, a symbol of purity and ran in silence to honor those who died fighting for our freedom.

Stephen Adt, a VCU police officer and veteran, started the free run five years ago.

"It’s almost an extended moment of silence," Adt said. "One minute during a barbecue doesn't cut it for me. I wanted something more. I wanted to offer something more."

So he created this tradition, a free silent one mile run, one that dozens of families have jumped on board to be a part of as they remember and honor their own loved ones who fought for this country.

Renee Morris of Chesterfield was one of this year’s participants.

"To think of those who made the ultimate sacrifice," Morris said. "So I think it seems like a great way to honor them."

Monday’s Memorial Day run also honored and remembered fallen Virginia State Police Special Agent Michel Walter. Walter was also a Marine veteran.



Walter died on Friday after a shooting in Mosby Court.



Walter’s death has impacted people who didn’t know him well including two Army veterans who were also running for him named Kevin O’Connor and Gregg Whisler.

"He was a Marine so I was touched by his loss," O’Connor said.

"It hit me hard because I used to teach at Powhatan High School and a lot of my former students knew him very well," Whisler said.

At the end of the run, a closing ceremony was held at the war memorial.

