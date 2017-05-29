Showings of support, sympathy for Walter's family, State Police

Virginia State Police says since Friday's fatal shooting, there has been an outpouring of sympathy for Special Agent Michael Walter's family.

Walter was shot and killed while on duty, and leaves behind a wife and three young children.

Sudden losses like this are the reason Virginia State Police Association have an "Emergency Relief Fund" in place. It's meant to help members of the State Police and their families who have nowhere else to turn.

VSPA says 100 percent of the money raised will go directly to Walter’s family.

Contributions can be made by making checks payable to "VSPA-ERF" with notation in the memo line to "Walter Family"

Checks can be mailed to:

VSPA Office

6944 Forest Hill Ave.

Richmond, VA 23225

Contributions can also be made online through PayPal.



Other first responders are also showing solidarity with their brothers and sister in blue.



Firefighters from Henrico Fire Station 21 and the Henrico Professional Firefighters Association, brought a meal to VSP offering their condolences.



Fire Station 21 works closely with VSP, and in a note to troopers wrote "we are here for you, and offer any support you may need."

