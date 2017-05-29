Vigil planned in Mosby Court to remember Special Agent Walter

A vigil is being held Monday evening for fallen Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter.

The vigil is scheduled for 5 p.m. on on Redd Street in Mosby Court, the scene of where Walter was shot Friday night.

Guests are asked to show up around 4:30 p.m. and to bring blue and black balloons.

Community leader Charles Willis says he has reached out to several religious organizations to join in the vigil.

"Its about us coming together as a community," Willis said. "We're asking that neighbors bring blue and black balloons to represent law enforcement."

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12