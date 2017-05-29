Man who was member of several Central VA fire departments dies after crash

The Bowling Green Volunteer Fire Department says one of its firefighters -- Brent Johnson -- died this weekend after a serious crash on May 25.

Johnson, who joined Caroline Fire and Rescue in July 2016, had been on life support at VCU Medical Center since the crash.

"He died with his family at his side earlier this morning," the fire department posted on Facebook on Sunday.

Johnson was also a former member of the Henrico and Chesterfield fire departments.

"Brent has helped hundreds of people throughout his life, leaving an eternal positive impact," the fire department said. "Brent will not be forgotten; he will forever be in the hearts of his brothers and sisters."

