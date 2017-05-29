All clear given after suspicious package found at VHDA parking d - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

All clear given after suspicious package found at VHDA parking deck

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
Connect
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Capitol Police has given the all clear after a suspicious package was discovered on the upper level parking deck at the Virginia Housing Development Authority at 601 South Belvidere St. on Monday. 

Around noon, Capitol Police sent a notice urging everyone to avoid the area until further notice. Just before 1 p.m., Capitol Police said the package was being X-rayed. 

The all clear was given at 1:12 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly