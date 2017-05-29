All clear given after suspicious package found at VHDA parking deck

The Capitol Police has given the all clear after a suspicious package was discovered on the upper level parking deck at the Virginia Housing Development Authority at 601 South Belvidere St. on Monday.

Around noon, Capitol Police sent a notice urging everyone to avoid the area until further notice. Just before 1 p.m., Capitol Police said the package was being X-rayed.

The all clear was given at 1:12 p.m.

