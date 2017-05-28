Former VA GOP chairman dies in car crash

The former chairman of the Virginia Republican Party, Pat Mullins, was killed Sunday in a crash in Hanover, according to a party spokesperson.



VDOT and the Hanover Sheriff’s Department say there was a single vehicle crash just before 2 p.m. Sunday in the 16000 block of Mountain Road near Route 33. The Sheriff’s Department says the vehicle involved ran off of the road and struck a tree.



Mullins, 79, was the chairman of the Virginia Republican Party from 2009 until he announced his retirement at the end of 2014.

Current chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, John Whitbeck, issued this statement Sunday evening:

Republicans across Virginia are shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden loss of our former Chairman, Pat Mullins. Pat steered our Party through some of its most difficult times, and his presence will be sorely missed. To spend time with Pat was to sit with a master storyteller, and savvy deal maker. There were few people he hadn't met, and fewer still that he didn't have a story about, which he was always more than happy to sit and tell. The only things he loved to talk about more than politics were his grandchildren, and his work with the therapeutic riding community. For many of us, the indelible image of Pat Mullins isn't a party chairman in a suit, but a loving grandfather spending time with his family at Lake Anna - and I know Pat wouldn't have it any other way. Our prayers are with the entire Mullins family. Pat Mullins was a wonderful man, a great Virginian, and we are thankful for the short time we got to spend with him.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12