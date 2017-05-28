Memorial grows at VSP headquarters for fallen special agent

The memorial in front of Virginia State Police headquarters set up for fallen Special Agent, Mike Walter continues to grow.

The memorial includes Special Agent Walters' car with a blue ribbon around the vehicle.

People have brought flowers, balloons and painted rocks, placing them at the site of the memorial.

One rock reads, "Heroes live forever."

Stephen Melson, a former Virginia State Police Trooper and his wife and two children brought flowers to honor the fallen law enforcement officer.

"We came out here to pay our respects to Special Agent Walter and his family," Melson said. "We left some flowers, my kids placed them on his car. They had some American sentiment to them. They were red, white and blue for his service to our country, as well as a soldier and a veteran."

Special Agent Mike Walter was killed Friday night. Fellow officers say Special Agent Walter was shot and killed by 27-year-old Travis Ball on Redd Street in Mosby Court.

That's also the site of a vigil being held Monday night. Community leader Charles Willis says he has reached out to several religious organizations to join in the memorial.

"Its about us coming together as a community," Willis said. "We're asking that neighbors bring blue and black balloons to represent law enforcement."

The vigil is Monday night on Redd Street in Mosby Court at 5pm.

You are asked to show up around 4:30pm and to bring blue and black balloons.