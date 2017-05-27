How law officers face the risk of being shot

Law enforcement officers risk their lives to protect the community. Accepting that call of duty is the commitment that Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter made, and law officers make every day.

NBC12 spoke with a former Richmond Police officer who was shot in the line of duty about what drives them to risk their lives, and how they face the danger.

Cheryl Ann Nici-O'Connell was just 24 years old in 1984 when she was shot in the head by Kenneth Woodfin, a man who had murdered his wife, sister-in-law and best friend.

She says when any officer is shot, the entire law enforcement community feels the bullet.

"In a sense, it is you, because when somebody shoots a law enforcement officer, that is a bullet that's aimed at the entire law enforcement community," she said.

Nici-O'Connell says officers put their lives at risk because something inside them compels them to do it.

"They don't take this job to make money. How do you support a family of four or five on $41,000 or $37,000?" she explains. "It's all different kinds of reasons. Maybe something they've been through as a child, things they've seen in their life, wanting to make a positive change in the world we live in."

She says what gets officers through a shooting is knowing that the community has their back.

"When I was shot in the line of duty, that outpouring of concern support, engagement about my welfare, and what could be done to help my family, that meant so much. That was a key part in my survival in things being better," Nici-O'Connell said.



Nici-O'Connell's organization, Richmond United for Law Enforcement, is coordinating a vigil in Walter's memory, possibly for Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12