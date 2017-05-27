How to make a donation to Special Agent Walters family

Law enforcement officers risk their lives to protect the community. Accepting that call of duty is the commitment that Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter made, and law officers make every day.More >>
If you wish to donate to help Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter's family, you can send a check to the Metro Richmond Police Emerald Society.
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The community is mourning and remembering a Virginia State Police Special Agent who was killed in the line of duty, Friday night.
Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter, who was shot Friday night in Richmond and died Saturday morning, is being remembered for his longtime service, being active in the community and being a father.
