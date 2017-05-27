How to make a donation to Special Agent Walters family

If you wish to donate to help Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter's family, you can send a check to the following:

Metro Richmond Police Emerald Society,

Line of Duty Death Fund

P.O. Box 26962

Richmond, VA 23261

Or go to www.mrpes.org. Donations marked "Agent Walter" will go directly to his family.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12