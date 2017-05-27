Blackhawk Gym remembers Special Agent Walter

The community is mourning and remembering a Virginia State Police Special Agent who was killed in the line of duty, Friday night.

45-year-old Michael Walter was a husband, father of three, Marine veteran and special agent for Virginia State Police. He and his wife also started the Blackhawk Gym, youth wrestling program in Powhatan.

“The Powhatan Youth Wrestling and Community Development Corporation is an organization dedicated to promoting, fostering and mentoring kids involved in our club and community to become solid citizens," the gym says on its Facebook page,



Walter started the gym in 2012. Every year 40 to 50 kids participate in its programs. Through this gym and his line of work, Walter has impacted hundreds of thousands of lives.



Rob McMillin, a board member for Blackhawk Gym and a friend of Special Agent Walter, said Walter was a role model and impacted so many in the community.

“He is reinforcing what parents want their kids to grow up like he is reinforcing the value systems that we hold dear,” McMillin said. “Producing ultimately I think at the end of the line good characters and find adults.”



McMillin signed his son JD up for wrestling lessons with Walter when he was nine. JD is legally deaf. For Walter, working with JD, was an opportunity to teach his wrestlers perseverance through the sport.



“I came back from Iraq in 2007. I coached my son in youth football, both sons in youth football and a friend of mine said 'hey, there is this program started by a

state policeman.' He does an excellent job of not only teaching sports but creating strong character,” McMillin said. “Having grown up in a military system that values character I thought that would be a good mix. So we put our youngest son who is deaf in it. He took him under his wing. He devoted the time and effort to come up with their own sign language. He made him a tremendous wrestler and reinforced the values that we were trying to teach at home.”

