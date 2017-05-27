Blackhawk Gym remembers Special Agent Walter

The community is mourning and remembering a Virginia State Police Special Agent who was killed in the line of duty, Friday night.More >>
The National Weather Service has issues a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for Central Virginia until 10 p.m.
The Louisa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man, who was recently added to their most wanted page.More >>
Two people face charges related to the accidental shooting a 4-year-old boy in Orange County earlier this month.More >>
This Virginia Department of Education says as many as 4,000 school buses may need retrofitting to install a safety device that prevents the parking brake from accidentally disengaging.More >>
