Remembering Special Agent Michael T. Walter

Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter, who was shot Friday night in Richmond and died Saturday morning, is being remember for his longtime service, being active in the community and being a father.

Walter, 45, had been with Virginia State Police for 18 years, according to Col. Steven Flaherty, superintendent for Virginia State Police.

Born in Philadelphia, Walter was also a U.S. Marine. He previously worked at VCU Medical Center and for Capitol Police.

Flaherty said Walter is survived by his wife and three children -- a 14-year-old son, a 9-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter.

He was also a youth wrestling coach.

Walter is the 63rd Virginia State Police employee killed in the line of duty since 1928 and the 11th in the past 11 years, Flaherty said.

“I am heartbroken over the loss of Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter in a senseless act of violence here in our city last night," said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. "Richmond joins the entire law enforcement community in mourning the loss of this fallen hero and brave public servant, who worked everyday to keep the rest of us safe."

