Remembering Special Agent Michael T. Walter

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A Virginia State Police special agent who was injured in a Friday night shooting in Richmond has died, and the suspect is now in custody.More >>
Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter, who was shot Friday night in Richmond and died Saturday morning, is being remember for his longtime service, being active in the community and being a father.More >>
The Richmond Wildlife Center says people are doing more harm than good by trying to care for baby animals they think are orphaned.More >>
