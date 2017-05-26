State Trooper rushed to hospital following incident in Richmond's East End

Virginia State Police with the assistance of the Richmond Police Department are investigating an incident in which a Virginia State Police Trooper was injured during an operation in the city.

The incident occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday on Redd Street near Mosby Court. The trooper was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. Sources tell us the trooper was shot.

The incident remains under investigation.Right now, we have a crew on the scene.

We'll update you on-air and online as this story continues to develop.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12