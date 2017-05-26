Husband charged with murder after death at Chesterfield Days Inn

A police presence was seen at a Days Inn in Chesterfield on Thursday. (Source: NBC12)

Chesterfield Police have charged a man who was found seriously injured outside of a Days Inn with the murder of his wife.

Police say 55-year-old Deric Colander was found covered in blood and unconscious in the parking lot on Thursday. His wife, 55-year-old Tina Colander, was found dead in one of the hotel rooms.

Police are investigating this as a domestic-related homicide. Deric Colander is charged with first degree murder and remains hospitalized at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

