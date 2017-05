Virginia State Police are on the scene of an accident involving an overturned camper on I-95.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. near mile marker 94, just north of Ashland. The crash has backed up traffic in the northbound lanes for several miles.

Police say the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Expect delays in the area.

