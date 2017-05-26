Victim rescued from James River after getting stuck at Haxall Point

Rescue crews were able to safely reach a person stuck on the pipeline at Haxall Point on Friday.

The call came in around 2:40 p.m. The person did not have a flotation device.

Rescue crews say it was a challenge to get to the individual, but they were able to give the victim a flotation device.

The victim was stuck for nearly an hour holding onto a rock.

Rescue crews pulled a woman from the James River earlier on Friday after she was spotted floating down the river.

