Henrico Police searching for suspect after sex assault at Walmart parking lot

Henrico Police need your help to identify a man they say sexually assaulted a woman at a Walmart Parking lot on Saturday.

It happened in the 11400 block of W. Broad Street around 8:45 p.m. Police say the suspect followed the victim to her vehicle, then inappropriately touched her.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect. The suspect is described as a "black male, 5'9"-6' feet, approximately 150-165 pounds, with facial hair. He is seen in the attached surveillance photos wearing a white hat, blue shirt, and khaki shorts."

If you recognize this man, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12