Man arrested after Petersburg BB&T robbed twice

Petersburg Police say they have arrested a man who robbed a BB&T on Thursday.

Trevon Randolph faces two counts of bank robbery.

Police say the 20-year-old man entered the bank in the 3300 block of South Crater Road with his face concealed and handed a note to the teller demanding money and claiming he was armed. Police say he's the same man who had robbed the bank last week on May 18.

The suspect left without getting any cash, and police say they quickly surrounded the area. Police say a tip led them to finding the suspect fleeing into Prince George, where he was arrested.

