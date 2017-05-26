UPDATE: All-clear given after suspicious package found near Capitol

The all-clear as been given after a suspicious package was found in a building near the State Capitol.

The Capitol Police department says the package was found on the second floor of the Patrick Henry Building at 1111 E. Broad St. on Friday morning around 10:15 a.m.

The all-clear was given just after 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12