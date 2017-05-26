NBC12 VIEWPOINT: Pause and Reflect on Memorial Day

By: Kym Grinnage email

Although Memorial Day is a holiday and a festive time to be with family and friends, we also need to pause and reflect.

For any of our fellow Americans who have lost a loved one in any war or conflict, not a day goes by when they do not think about that loss of life and how it changed their lives forever.

Memorial Day is certainly a day when we need to take the time to think about the sacrifices men and women in the armed forces have made so that we can experience something we call freedom.

War and armed conflict is not something that any of us welcome, but it is one of the realities and necessities of an enduring democracy. It’s not until we take the time to really consider the ultimate sacrifice that a family endures when they experience that loss of life, do we really understand the personal effects of war.

Memorial Day is a day for remembering and honoring our fallen comrades and their families. It is also an opportunity for us to say thank you.

The sacrifices that these families make cannot be measured at any price.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12