Crews say woman in James River was not wearing a life vest

Rescue crews pulled a woman from the James River on Friday morning near Ancarrow’s Landing and cited her for not wearing a life vest.

Crews were called to the scene around 8 a.m. after reports of a woman floating down the river.

She was pulled to safety and is being evaluated.

The James River is expected to reach flood stage in Richmond over the weekend and officials are urging caution about entering the water.

