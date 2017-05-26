Pocahontas Parkway ramp reopens after tractor trailer overturns

The truck crashed before 1 a.m. Friday. (Source: NBC12)

The ramp from Pocahontas Parkway to southbound I-95 was closed for several hours Friday morning after a truck carrying 79,000 pounds of mulch crashed.

There's no information on what caused the crash, but the driver was charged with reckless driving.

No injuries were reported.

The ramp reopened around 6:30 a.m.

