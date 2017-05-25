Coyote sightings increase in Chesterfield

Coyote sightings are becoming more frequent as spring turns to summer. NBC12 has tracked several accounts of coyote encounters in recent days, most recently south of the river and into Chesterfield.More >>
One person was found dead and another person was found with life-threatening injuries at a Chesterfield hotel on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A crash has damaged power lines and closed lanes near the intersection of Otterdale Road and Old Hundred Road in Chesterfield.More >>
The Virginia Department of Transportation says Hull Street Road is closed in all directions at Chital Drive in Chesterfield due to a utility pole fire.More >>
A witness saw as many as eight kittens being thrown out into traffic on Powhite Parkway on Wednesday morning. Other drivers found kittens along 288.More >>
