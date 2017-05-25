Coyote sightings increase in Chesterfield

It's that time of the year. Coyote sightings are becoming more frequent as spring turns to summer.

NBC12 has tracked several accounts of coyote encounters in recent days, most recently south of the river and into Chesterfield.

Neighbors are warning each other online, but a couple quick tips can keep these critters from hiding out in your yard.

Some wildlife officials say coyotes are more afraid of you and large animals than you are of them. But coyotes can eat small pets - like a cat - so it's important to make sure not to entice them.

Make sure you keep an eye on your pets when they're outside. Clear out brushy areas of your yard and make sure openings to your home are secure.

Don't leave any pet food outside, and make sure all of your garbage is properly discarded. Otherwise, you might as well be inviting wildlife out into your backyard.

Coyotes are considered nuisance animals, but they don't have to cause you any trouble if you know how to live alongside them.

