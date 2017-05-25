Crews respond to Richmond apartment fire; victims treated for smoke inhalation

Richmond Fire crews were called to an apartment fire on Thursday. No one was seriously injured, but several victims were treated for smoke inhalation.

The call came in around 8:17 p.m. from the 2400 block of Burton Street. Crews arrived at 8:20 to find smoke coming from the third floor of the apartment building. They were able to quickly put the fire out.

The victims were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. No one was burned and no victims were taken to the hospital.

