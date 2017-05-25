HazMat crews respond to emergency call in Henrico

Henrico Police and Fire crews were called to a medical emergency on Thursday, and they found several chemicals that caused concern.

It happened in the 3900 block of Fenwick Street just before 3:00 p.m. Henrico Police say "several chemicals were located that caused concern for emergency responders."

Henrico Fire Hazardous Materials teams responded and determined the chemicals were not hazardous and there is no threat to public safety.

Fenwick Street has reopened in the area.

