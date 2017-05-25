RESTAURANT REPORT: 'Unsound' raw beef had strong, foul odor

The Health Department said the raw beef had an extremely strong, foul odor and was discolored.More >>
High numbers of violations for two restaurants in tonight's Restaurant Report, according to health inspection reports.More >>
Tonight's Restaurant Report features three fast food restaurants. One was a surprise.More >>
Roaches at the service counter near the to-go containers. That was a violation on the last health inspection report at a popular food court restaurant.More >>
Employees not washing their hands, moldy lettuce, dirty dishes and utensils. Those were among many violations a health inspector noted at a Henrico restaurant.More >>
