Pepper spray goes off in Henrico middle school, student sent to hospital

A Henrico middle school student was sent to the hospital on Thursday after being exposed to pepper spray.

It happened at Tuckahoe Middle School. According to principal Ann Greene:

I’m writing to let you know about a situation that took place earlier today in one of our classrooms. Pepper spray was brought into a classroom and was inadvertently released while inside a backpack. As a result, one student was sent to an area hospital for precautionary reasons and eight others were sent to our clinic to be checked out. Henrico Fire also responded to the school to ensure that the campus was safe for instruction to continue. While everyone is doing well and their families were contacted promptly, please take this opportunity to review with your student the kinds of items that need to be kept at home. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us here at the school.

