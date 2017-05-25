James River to flood during Memorial Day weekend, permit required

NBC 12 is paying close attention to the James River. Rain is pushing the river towards flood stage just in time for the Memorial Holiday weekend. Local authorities want to make sure you're aware of restrictions that are now in place.

Because the river peaked above five feet Thursday, you will need a life jacket to get in the water. Friday, you'll need more than that. A permit will be required to get in, because the James is expected to flood.

It's the charm of Richmond's own natural resource that brings so many out just to take it in.

"It's just beautiful…It's a pretty view from here…Enjoying the weather. It’s Spring," said Alonzo Massnberg.

Spring has come with its share of rain.

"We picked up just about half an inch of rain at Richmond International yesterday," said NBC 12 Meteorologist Megan Wise.

That's on top of showers earlier this week and the ones still to come.

"We still have rain in the forecast this weekend. Saturday and Sunday both….That will certainly make the river levels rise some more," Wise said.

Just in time for the holiday weekend.

"Big weekend. This is when a lot of water activities mainly kick up a lot," said Lt. Chris Armstrong with Richmond Fire.

He says it's a perfect time to send a reminder to play it safe.

"You need to make sure you know about what the water levels are before you leave home and periodically check them when you’re there," he added.

By Friday, river lefts are expected to double - reaching the flood stage. You'll have to have a permit to get in the water.

“You have to tell them exactly where you plan on going, what you plan on doing. In the event someone is looking for you or you come back pass the time then they at least know where to start their search,” Armstrong said.

He also wants you to keep this in mind:

"No alcohol and water activities…Even if you’re drinking and not planning on getting in the water but you’re bringing your kids. When you drink alcohol, it impairs your judgment and also your vision…We want you to come out, but we want you to do it in a responsible manner, to where you don't potentially hurt yourself or someone else gets hurt or even worse,” Armstrong added.

To request a high water permit, visit Fire Station 13 at 411 E. Commerce Road. The station can be reached at 804-646-8296.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12