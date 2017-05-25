TRAFFIC ALERT: Damaged power lines at Otterdale Rd and Old Hundred Rd

A crash has damaged power lines and closed lanes near the intersection of Otterdale Road and Old Hundred Road in Chesterfield.

According to police, a vehicle hit a guy wire, causing the pole to break at the top and bringing down live power wires. No one was injured in the crash.

Dominion Energy is currently making repairs to the power lines, which is expected to take several hours. Traffic is being rerouted from Otterdale Road North onto Old Hundred Road West, and Old Hundred East onto Otterdale Road South.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12