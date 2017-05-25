1 dead, 1 seriously injured at Chesterfield hotel

A police presence was seen at a Days Inn in Chesterfield on Thursday. (Source: NBC12)

One person was found dead and another person was found with life-threatening injuries at a Chesterfield hotel on Thursday afternoon.

The Chesterfield Fire Department says crews responded to the Days Inn on West Hundred Road just before 1 p.m. The initial call was for an unknown problem, and when they arrived they found the two people.

Police have not yet said how the person died as the investigation continues.

