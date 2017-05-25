Pregnant woman falls from apartment balcony at Essex Village

A pregnant woman fell from a balcony at Essex Village on Thursday morning. (Source: NBC12)

A pregnant woman fell from her second story apartment balcony at Essex Village on Thursday morning.

The Henrico Fire Department was called to the apartments around 9:15 a.m. The woman was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

There is currently no information on the woman's condition or what exactly led to the fall.

