Stoney ready to move forward after report shows 'excessive bureaucracy' at City Hall

A performance review of City Hall shows that employees have experienced low morale, inconsistent policies and poor communication in recent years.

The review by VCU's Wilder School was commissioned by Mayor Levar Stoney after he took office in January and was conducted over a 100-day period.

"Excessive bureaucracy, micromanagement, unnecessary delays and sometimes poor leadership have led to a system that is often not as agile, responsive internally and externally, or as skillful as it should be for Richmond to become the City it could be," the report said.

Stoney says the report shows that there are "substantial challenges" to improve Richmond.

"Moving forward, our goal with this report is not to re-litigate the past and point fingers," said Stoney. "It's about the fix."

Stoney says the report will be used to "create a cross-functional team" to priorities recommendations made in the report, which include improvements to the Finance, Human Resources, Procurement and Information Technology departments.

Ashley Monfort is looking into the report and will have more details on the next steps for the city on NBC12 at 5.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12